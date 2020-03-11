Florida reaches 100% of 2016 voter turnout, poll finds

A non-partisan group broke the news just before noon.

Florida has matched its voter turnout from 2016, hours before polls close, according to "Political Polls."

The non-partisan group tweeted the news just before noon Tuesday.

Several counties here in Tampa Bay also report high unofficial voter turnout, which is mainly due to the amount of mail-in ballots sent in this election.

Pinellas County reports more than 72 percent of registered voters have cast their ballots, with more than 343,000 cast by mail.

Hillsborough County reports just under 71 percent of registered voters have cast their ballots.

Manatee County shows 73 percent of its voters have voted, and just under 70 percent of registered voters in Pasco County have voted as well.

JUST IN: Florida has now reached 100% of 2016's voter turnout. — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) November 3, 2020

According to the U.S. Elections Project, more than 100 million people voted early in the 2020 election. According to the project, Florida has 94.7 percent voter turnout compared to 2016.

