Former President Barack Obama set to campaign for Joe Biden in Miami

MIAMI — In a final effort to encourage voters to head to the polls before Election Day, former President Barack Obama will hit the campaign trail in Florida for Joe Biden.
Obama will stop in Miami Monday for the campaign's "Election Eve Close-Out" rally. Details on the event's exact location or time have not yet been released.
His appearance in the Sunshine State comes one day after Dr. Jill Biden who held a voter mobilization event in Tampa on Sunday.
As of Nov. 1, more than 93 million Americans have already voted by mail or in person, according to data compiled by the U.S. Election Project.
What other people are reading right now:
- Tropical Storm Eta expected to become a hurricane in the Caribbean
- 16-year-old killed in boat crash on the Intracoastal Waterway; teen charged
- International Space Station marks 20 years of humans living in space
- Coronavirus in Florida: State reports 4,865 new cases
- Bacteria lurking in Florida water responsible for hundreds of cases
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter