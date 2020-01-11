x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Elections

Former President Barack Obama set to campaign for Joe Biden in Miami

Details on the event's exact location or time have not yet been released.
Credit: AP Photo/John Raoux
Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally while campaigning for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.

MIAMI — In a final effort to encourage voters to head to the polls before Election Day, former President Barack Obama will hit the campaign trail in Florida for Joe Biden. 

Obama will stop in Miami Monday for the campaign's "Election Eve Close-Out" rally. Details on the event's exact location or time have not yet been released.

His appearance in the Sunshine State comes one day after Dr. Jill Biden who held a voter mobilization event in Tampa on Sunday.

As of Nov. 1, more than 93 million Americans have already voted by mail or in person, according to data compiled by the U.S. Election Project. 

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter