TAMPA, Fla. – Former U.S. President George W. Bush is visiting Tampa on Friday to raise money for Gov. Rick Scott’s U.S. Senate campaign.

Bush will visit Florida amid Scott’s effort to oust incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson. The 43rd president is scheduled to be at a lunchtime fundraiser in Tampa and then a dinner reception in West Palm Beach.

Scott campaign manager Jackie Schutz Zeckman says Scott is "very excited the president is going to help the campaign."

Bush's help comes as Scott has kept his distance publicly from President Donald Trump even though Trump urged Scott to run. Scott did not appear at a Trump campaign rally in Tampa in late July.

The general election is Nov. 6.

Note: The Associated Press contributed to this story.

