Georgia's election audit uncovers 2,600 uncounted ballots in presidential race

They said county election officials failed to upload votes from a memory card on election night.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 2,600 ballots were not tallied on election night in Floyd County, the Secretary of State's office confirmed on Monday evening.

Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling with the Secretary of State's office said county election workers failed to upload votes from a memory card on election night. It was discovered during a statewide audit.

He said the state is not seeing any other issues like this from the audit and that they are calling on Floyd County elections director Robert Brady to step down. The Secretary of State's office has an investigator looking into exactly where the breakdown occurred.

Sterling said it was not an equipment issue but "a person not executing their job properly."

The statewide audit required a hand retally of the state’s nearly 5 million ballots cast in the general election on Nov. 3. It’s the largest audit in the country’s history to be conducted by hand.

The audit was all in an effort to validate the close results in the presidential race. In Georgia, President-elect Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump around 14,000 votes.

NBC projected Friday that Biden is the apparent winner in Georgia. The Associated Press has not called the race yet.

"The audit is tracking the way you'd expect it to track," Sterling said.

These votes will likely not put a big dent in Biden's lead. Sterling said it will likely be around 800 votes in favor of Trump.

The Secretary of State's office said the Floyd County elections director is under COVID-19 quarantine and they have not been able to talk to him. Sterling, along with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are also in quarantine.

