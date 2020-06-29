x
elections

Gov. DeSantis signs bill to speed up recounts for elections in Florida

Supervisors of elections now have the option of using a separate auditing system for recounts.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed into law a bill that allows local elections leaders across the state to use a secondary system to speed up recounts and verify the accuracy of results. 

DeSantis approved the voting systems measure to employ a statewide network used for recounts. 

The law gives the supervisors of elections in the state's 67 counties the option of employing auditing systems that are separate from the machines and software used for the initial ballot counts. 

Critics said the new system had risks because it relies on digital images of the original paper ballots for recounts.  

Earlier this month, DeSantis issued an emergency order ahead of Florida's presidential primary election which would grant some flexibility of state law in regards to processing mail ballots and polling place health and safety.

The biggest leeway given to the state's 67 local supervisors of elections has to do with mail-in ballots and the time frame in which they can be processed. DeSantis' order allows elections offices to begin processing mail-in ballots earlier than previously allowed.

Read the law's full text here:

