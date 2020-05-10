Florida voter registration: How it's your fool-proof ticket to vote

If you are not properly registered to vote by Oct. 5, 2020, you may still vote, but it's up to you to provide proof before your ballot is counted.

TAMPA, Fla. — Everyone has a right to vote on Election Day but if you are not properly registered, your ballot will not be counted.

If you show up to an early in-person voting place or to your precinct on Election Day and they can’t find you on the voter rolls, you can still vote.

You will, however, be asked to vote a provisional ballot. It goes inside of a special envelope that is then referred to the canvassing board. Before provisional ballot envelopes are even opened, it is up to you to provide proof to the election office that you are registered.

“They can correct whatever the problem is, if it's correctable. If you're not properly registered, there's nothing you can do about that. But for people who are properly registered, they can provide proof and their vote will be counted,” Chris Sautter said.

Sautter is a well-seasoned election attorney. He says that is why your voter registration card is so important: It is your proof that you are registered.

If you have doubts about your registration status or just want peace of mind, you can use the state’s Voter Information Lookup page. If you do not find your registration, then you need to register online to vote by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 5.

You can update your voter registration and address through Election Day. Supervisors of Elections say do it now because you want to make sure everything is good and there are no questions by the time you head to your voting site.

What other people are reading right now: