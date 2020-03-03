TAMPA, Fla. — Political watchers say they don’t expect a clear frontrunner to emerge from this year’s Super Tuesday vote, but they do expect the outcome will have a big influence on Florida‘s upcoming Democratic primary in a couple of weeks.

Florida has a closed primary, meaning you have to be a registered member of the party you vote for. Early voting is already underway in Hillsborough County.

Most other counties in the Tampa Bay area start later this week.

Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg dropped out Monday, and along with former candidate Beto O’Rourke, all came together to endorse Joe Biden.

“It simplifies the process -- allows everybody to get behind a smaller group of candidates,” said Janice White, who was voting early Tuesday in Tampa.

But some voters questioned the timing of it all.

“It’s kind of -- it’s a bit unusual to see so many people leaving the day before election rather than leaving after an election,” said Daniel Capshaw, also voting Tuesday.

Political pundits say there’s no questioning a split in the Democratic Party now. In fact, it was something Bernie Sanders alluded to Monday.

“It’s not just a corporate establishment it’s getting nervous,” Sanders said. “The political establishment is getting nervous.”

It all makes Florida and its 219 delegates that much more valuable.

If Michael Bloomberg doesn’t do well on Super Tuesday, he might hold out for a share of those delegates. But 10News political expert Lars Hafner says if the former New York mayor can’t score a win soon, he could be next to drop out.

“There will be a lot of pressure on him if he comes in third in all the states tonight and doesn’t get traction,” Hafner aid.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has stayed in the race despite not winning anywhere yet. But Hafner thinks she might be angling for a just enough delegates to bargain with.

“Meaning, that she’s still in it to run for vice president,” Hafner said.

The number of people voting early in Florida or mailing in their ballots has also been low this year.

Some have suggested there’s no one out there motivating democrats. Others say they’re just waiting to see who’s left after Super Tuesday to make sure their vote goes to a candidate still on the ballot.

“For me, personally, doesn’t make a difference,” said Beverly Capshaw, voting early Tuesday in Hillsborough, “But I think overall for the general public narrowing is probably a good thing.”

And as we’ve seen this week, that narrowing can occur quickly, leaving Florida -- once again -- in a position to shape the campaign.

“Somehow, Florida always pulls up its bootstraps and gets right in the middle of everything. And that’s what’s going to happen once again this year,” Hafner said. “Because in two weeks, Florida will be pivotal to either Biden or Sanders and perhaps Bloomberg.”

