Hillsborough County canvassing board reviewing signatures, provisional ballots

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — While the world continues to wait for the final projections of who will sit in the Oval Office, several counties throughout the state of Florida moved on to making sure all I’s are dotted, and T’s are crossed on ballots where signatures were in question.

For example, this morning in Hillsborough County, election officials held a canvassing board meeting, where they compared 218 “failed signatures.”

Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer and members of the canvassing board examined each signature, which was projected on two large screens in the room. The canvassing board had to decide "yes" or "no" on whether the signatures matched.

There wasn’t a single "yes" from this round, because the signatures were blatantly not matches. Some of the signatures were signed with x’s and o’s.

“Every ballot went through three sets of eyes before it got to this point,” explained Gerri Kramer, chief communications officer.

After the canvassing board examined signatures, they moved on to provisional ballots, which included early voting ballots, absentee ballots, and Election Day provisional ballots.

The canvassing board is tasked to accept or reject provisional ballots based on a number of factors, including determining if votes were improperly cast in the wrong precinct or by people who were not registered to vote.

Hillsborough County Supervisor of Election Office will update its website with the breakdown of how many provisional ballots were accepted and rejected.