Hillsborough County property tax for schools too close to call; machine recount likely

The referendum is positioned to bring about $146 million annually for public schools across Hillsborough County.

TAMPA, Fla. — A new property tax meant to provide a financial boost to Hillsborough County Schools is too close to call, unofficial results show.

Data from the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections website show NO leading YES by 952 votes — 109,444 votes to 108,492 votes. The difference between the two is 0.44 percent.

Because of the close margin, a machine recount is likely, according to supervisor spokesperson Gerri Kramer. There still remains provisional and mail-in ballots that have not yet been counted.

The one-mil referendum is positioned to generate about $146 million annually for schools in the county, largely targeted toward increasing salaries for teachers and staff. It's also meant also expand art, music, physical education and workforce education programs.

Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis on Monday endorsed the property tax as a way to help solve the teacher shortage issue happening within public schools.

We have received approximately 121,346 Vote By Mail ballots and have approximately 2,687 that are not yet counted. More ballots from regional offices are coming in. — Craig Latimer 🗳️ (@HillsboroughSOE) August 24, 2022

“We have over 580 instructional vacancies, and that doubles what our norm historically is at this particular time,” Davis said earlier this week.

Davis added that it will help Hillsborough County stay competitive as other nearby counties are attracting teachers to solve its teaching shortage problems.

"You have Sarasota, you have Manatee, you have Pinellas. They all have an increased millage, and they're all leveraging and poaching our highly qualified, diverse workforce every single day," Davis said.

Public schools in Hillsborough County received money from additional tax revenue as property values have gone up more than 28% in Hillsborough County year-over-year.

The county property appraiser says locally Hillsborough County Schools will get more than $58 million in additional tax revenue this year. That's on top of the tax revenue coming from the state.

However, with the referendum, all of the money generated will only stay in the county.