Inauguration Day 2021: What it will look like and what you need to know

Crews are in the midst of construction for both the inauguration platform and stands.

WASHINGTON — Inauguration Day will be January 20, 2021, a mere 73 days away.

With Joe Biden's projected win of the presidency, many are looking to see how Inauguration Day will look amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Details are still limited about how it will look, but plans and construction efforts are still underway for the typically well-attended event in Washington.

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies said the theme for the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies is “Our Determined Democracy: Forging a More Perfect Union.”

All indications show that JCCIC will set up for Inauguration Day and look to scale back if need be, based on COVID precautions.

Sections of Lafayette Park and outside of the White House have already been blocked off to the public as part of the National Park Service and the U.S. Secret Service preparing for inauguration day.

MEANWHILE — As votes are counted, construction continues apace here at the Capitol, on the Inauguration 2021 platform & stands...

Tickets for the ceremonies are usually requested through your state's U.S. Senator or Congressional member.

The number of tickets given out is limited, and some offices have instituted “lottery” systems as a means of assigning tickets.

In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Americans turned out in record numbers to cast their votes, and although results won’t be certified for a few more weeks, Joe Biden is projected by the AP and CBS News to be the next president of the United States. With a projected win in Pennsylvania, Biden would secure the 270 electoral votes necessary to defeat incumbent President Donald Trump.

Biden victories around the Great Lakes, a region that helped Trump win the presidency in 2016, became a turning point in the 2020 election as Biden pulled ahead in the electoral vote count.