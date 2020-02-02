ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For the first time on Monday, voters outside of Iowa will be able to participate in the caucus, including here in Florida.

Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses begin the primary election season. In a Republican caucus, participants simply cast a vote. But in a Democratic caucus, participants debate in groups on the merits of a candidate to ultimately decide on a viable preference.

RELATED: Differences between Democratic and Republican caucuses

This year, "satellite" caucuses are being held across the country and even in other countries.

The satellite sites will act as a sort of absentee ballot for individuals like students or members of the military to participate in the process even if they’re not home where they’re registered to vote.

In Florida, registered Iowa voters will caucus in St. Petersburg, Miramar Beach, Port Charlotte and Gulf Breeze.

RELATED: Technology allows Iowa voters to caucus from anywhere, even Florida

Altogether, there will be 92 satellite caucuses around the world—65 in Iowa. Twenty-four spread across 13 states and the District of Columbia and three international caucuses in Glasgow, Scotland, Paris and Tbilisi, Georgia.

Tome Andre, a temporary Iowa Caucus chair who is helping organize the satellite caucus in Port Charlotte told our reporting partners WINK that it’s about time.

"There are snowbirds that come to Florida or other southern places,” Andre said. “And why shouldn’t they have the opportunity to participate?”

The caucuses are open only to Democrats registered to vote in Iowa. Out-of-state participants had to apply ahead of time in order to ensure their registration could be verified.

RELATED: Final installment of Iowa Poll not being released following respondent complaint

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter