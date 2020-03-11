Jill Biden visits Tampa Bay in last-minute Election Day push

Her stop in the battleground state came several hours ahead of polls closing.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Hours before polls closed on Election Day, Dr. Jill Biden made her last push for the election of her husband, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, to the White House.

As voters in the battleground state made their way to the polls, Jill Biden attended two events in an effort to encourage Floridians to vote.

At first, she spent part of the late morning with Rep. Charlie Crist in St. Petersburg as a "vote volunteer" and voter greeter of sorts before attending a vote canvass kickoff with U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor.

The purpose behind her visits was to "encourage Floridians to get out and vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," according to a campaign release.

As for their competitors, the last appearance for the Trump campaign in the Sunshine State came from one of the president's daughters, Lara Trump, who focused on three South Florida areas ahead of Election Day.

Her rallies marked the second day in a row that the president's campaign hit South Florida, as President Donald Trump himself held a late-night rally a the Miami-Opa Locka airport Sunday.

But these last-minute events beg the question of impact as the state Division of Elections shows more than 4.7 million people have voted by mail and another 4.3 million voted early. And a poll by "Political Polls" claims Florida has matched its voter turnout from 2016.

What other people are reading right now: