Jill Biden set to visit Florida this week

She is set to make stops across Central Florida.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As presidential campaigning continues, it seems like the attention on our battleground state is not letting up.

Following an appearance from the Democratic presidential nominee himself, Joe Biden's wife Dr. Jill Biden will make a few stops in Central Florida this week.

The Biden campaign says she will be in the state on Friday as she makes several stops, but did not yet share exactly where she will be and at what times.

Jill Biden's visit comes at a time where it appears getting Florida voters' attention is key. As of Oct. 14, just over 1.9 million mail-in ballots have already been submitted in the state.

What other people are reading right now: