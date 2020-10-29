Jill Biden to hold campaign event in Tampa Sunday

TAMPA, Fla — The Bidens are making a large push for support in the Tampa Bay area with Dr. Jill Biden heading to Tampa to campaign this weekend, just days after her husband.
In an effort to encourage Floridians to vote on the final weekend of early voting she will make stops in Tallahassee, Orlando and Tampa on Nov. 1, according to the Biden campaign.
Exact locations and times for the events were not immediately available.
On Thursday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made a stop at the Florida State Fairgrounds in a day of dueling campaign stops between him and President Trump.
As of October 18, more than 73 million Americans have already voted by mail or in person, according to data compiled by the United States Election Project.
