Jill Biden to kick-off 'Turn Up and Turn Out the Vote' virtual bus tour in South Florida

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Jill Biden will be visiting Florida virtually once again on Sept. 22, kicking off the "Turn Up and Turn Out the Vote Virtual Bus Tour" in South Florida.
The event will be held with the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) featuring Congresswoman Frederica Wilson. A release said the event will focus on Joe Biden’s "Build Back Better Plan" for racial equity and outline ways Floridians can cast their ballots.
Anyone in attendance will learn how to engage in campaign volunteer opportunities for "the purpose of mobilizing their communities in addition to familiarizing themselves with the Voter Protection Program."
If you are interested in attending, the virtual event beings at 4:15 p.m. You can register ahead of time here.
