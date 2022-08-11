US Rep. Kathy Castor defeats challenger to secure District 14 seat

Castor has held the seat for District 14 since 2007.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor was able to secure the seat she's held for the last 15 years to represent Florida's 14th Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.

Castor beat out political newcomer and Republican James Judge to reclaim her seat. Although the newly drawn map is being challenged in court, Castor will continue on under the new political lines drawn by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The district now includes parts of St. Petersburg including downtown St. Pete, south St. Pete and areas east of Interstate 275 and U.S. Highway 19.

Ahead of Election Day,10 Tampa Bay news reporter Liz Crawford sat down with both candidates and got a first-hand account of what they believe and hope to do for District 14 if elected.

Castor spoke highly of the Biden Administration's decision to supply Ukrainians with the tools needed to fight against Vladimir Putin and Russia.

As far as climate change goes, Castor ushered her support for the Inflation Reduction act that was recently passed, calling it the "most historic investment in clean energy" and the "most forward-reaching climate law in the world."

Castor did say she supports parents having a role and voice in their children's education, however, does not support politicians injecting themselves in education, professional educators and the way material is reviewed.