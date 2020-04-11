Kathy Castor wins reelection to U.S. House District 14, representing Tampa and parts of Hillsborough County

She beat Republican Christine Quinn to keep her seat.

Kathy Castor has won reelection to keep her longtime seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

She beat Republican opponent Christine Quinn to keep the District 14 seat representing Tampa and parts of Hillsborough County.

Castor, 54, is an attorney who was first elected to Congress in 2006. Before that, she served on the Hillsborough County Commission from 2002 to 2006.

In Congress, she’s the chair of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis and serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. She said bringing and creating better-paying jobs to the Tampa Bay area has been her number one priority through her tenure, including strengthening both small businesses and regional institutions like the University of South Florida, MacDill Air Force Base and Tampa International Airport.

She says key issues on her platform include investing in Tampa Bay transportation and infrastructure, fighting for more jobs and investments in the area, fending off cuts to student and school funding and creating a “clean energy economy.”

Castor was born in Miami and raised in Tampa. She graduated from Emory University with a political science degree and earned a juris doctor degree from Florida State University College of Law. She and her husband, Bill Lewis, have two daughters. Her mother, Betty Castor, is the former USF president, and her father, Don Castor, is a retired Hillsborough County judge.

