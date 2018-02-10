The 2018 general election is Nov. 6, and there are several key dates to remember when it comes to registering to vote, turning in mail ballots and early voting.

Here's what you need to know.

General Election

Nov. 6, 2018

Voter registration/book-closing deadline

You can register to vote any time, but the deadline to register in order to vote in the upcoming general election is Oct. 9.

Vote-by-Mail Ballot 'Send' Deadline

For absent stateside and overseas uniformed service member and overseas civilian voters (also known as UOCAVA voters), the deadline for election officials to send ballots was Sept. 22.

For domestic voters, the period for election officials to send out ballots for the general election is Oct. 2-9.

Early Voting

Early voting is a minimum mandatory period of 8 days. Early voting for the general election in Florida runs Oct. 27 through Nov. 3.

Each county supervisor of elections has the chance to offer optional days of early voting in addition to the mandatory early voting period. Each supervisor of elections can choose from one or more of the following days for the 2018 election:

General election: Oct. 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and/or Nov. 4.

Check with your county supervisor of elections for the additional days of early voting that may be offered in your county.

Dates for Local Elections

The Local Elections Database contains election dates as reported by the county for elections (county-specific, municipal, special district, or other local election) scheduled within one county. Please check with your county supervisor of elections for the most up-to-date information.

