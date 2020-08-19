Incumbent Kurt Browning projected to win nomination for Pasco County Schools superintendent

Editor's note: The video above is about the Pasco County School District's effort to create a "COVID Command Center."
Kurt Browning has won the Republican primary for Pasco County Schools superintendent, unofficial election results show.
He is projected to beat out veteran teacher and administrator David LaRoche for the nomination. Browning earned more than 64 percent of the total 37,308 votes cast, according to the county's supervisor of elections.
Browning has served two terms in Pasco, one of the few districts in the state that have an elected superintendent. He’s also a former Florida secretary of state under Gov. Charlie Crist and Gov. Rick Scott; and at age 22 he became Pasco County’s supervisor of elections, the youngest supervisor in Florida.
Browning faced tough competition with LaRoche, who criticized some of his measures and cited Browning’s lack of classroom experience. According to Suncoast News, LaRoche filed a federal complaint against Browning weeks ago, claiming he was “wrongfully retaliated against” when he was demoted to assistant principal at another school.
Browning will face no-party candidate Cynthia Thompson in the November election.
- Forecasters monitoring 2 potential tropical storms this week
- 35-year-old woman vanishes in Pasco County, deputies say
- Man accused of driving more than 120 mph with a 5-year-old in the back seat
- Florida reports 3,838 new COVID-19 cases; Tampa Bay hospitalizations dip below 1,000
- 'We need accurate numbers': Hillsborough teachers create website to track COVID-19 cases
- Florida primary voting guide 2020: Polling locations, sample ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter