LAKELAND, Fla. — There will be a runoff election for the at-large city commission seat in Lakeland.

During Tuesday's election, no one surpassed 50-percent of the vote: Chad McLeod got 38 percent and will now face off against Carole Philipson, who received 30 percent.

The runoff will be held on Dec. 3, 2019.

Shandale Terrell got 24 percent of the vote, and Ricky Shirah received 8 percent. Neither will participate in the runoff.

More than 4,300 people voted in Tuesday's election.

