City of Lakeland holds special election to fill commission seat

LAKELAND, Fla. — Four candidates are battling it out to fill the City of Lakeland's District "D" – Southeast commission seat.
Polls for the special election opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and are set to close at 7 p.m. Eligible voters also had the option of dropping off their absentee ballots at the newly-installed ballot drop box at City Hall.
Candidates running for election:
- Shandale Terrell
- Ken Post
- Steve Frankenberger
- Mike Musick
You can learn more about each candidate for City Commission through their website and social media pages by clicking here.
Plus, if you want to get a good look at the ballot ahead of heading to the polls, the City of Lakeland has a viewable sample ballot online.
Twelve voting precincts will be open Tuesday for voters to make their voices heard. It's important to note that the special election has combined precincts so you might not be voting somewhere you are used to.
To make sure you head to the right place, you can get a polling location breakdown on the city's website.
What other people are reading right now:
- Piney Point latest: Army Corps of Engineers on-site to help pump water out of the retention pond
- Sore arm after the COVID-19 shot? Here's what it means.
- Florida Democrats demand Rep. Matt Gaetz resign amid FBI probe
- Gov. DeSantis rejects request to have felony charges dropped in voter hacking case
- Piney Point wastewater breach: So, what's in the water?
- Strong demand from younger people as vaccine eligibility age drops to 16
- Gator mating season is upon us: Here's what you need to know
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter