Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz wins reelection

Mutz was first elected as mayor in 2017.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Bill Mutz will serve a second term as the mayor of Lakeland, defeating Saga Stevin in Tuesday’s general election.

He received 3,910 votes compared to Stevin’s 2,759 votes with all precincts reporting, according to Polk County's unofficial election results.

Mutz was originally elected as mayor in 2017. He’ll now serve another four years, continuing to oversee one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country.

According to recent census data reported by the New York Times, the Lakeland-Winter Haven area experienced one of the biggest changes in population between 2019 and 2020.

Mutz hasn’t been part of the recent boom as he’s lived in the city for more than 20 years. He’s known for being a successful local businessman, most notably serving as the president and co-owner of Lakeland Automall.