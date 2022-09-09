Rubio, Demings debate: See the matchup, how to watch

The latest polls show Rubio with an edge over the Democratic challenger ahead of Tuesday's debate.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The two candidates vying for one of Florida’s U.S. Senate seats will face off in their first and only scheduled debate this week.

Democratic challenger Congresswoman Val Demings is looking to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio this November. Both are set to take the stage Tuesday, Oct. 18, in West Palm Beach.

While thousands of Floridians are already casting their ballots ahead of Election Day, here’s what you need to know about the candidates:

Marco Rubio is seeking a third six-year term in the Senate. From West Miami, he was a state representative and former speaker of the Florida House before making his initial run for Senate in 2010. Rubio was also a candidate for president in 2016 before dropping out of the race after losing the Florida primary to former President Donald Trump.

On his campaign website, Rubio says his efforts are squared at “restoring the American Dream, bringing good jobs back to America, and making our communities safer.”

Val Demings is finishing her second term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Raised in Jacksonville, she was a member of the Orlando Police Department for 27 years, serving as the city’s first female police chief from 2007-2011.

On her campaign website, Demings says she running for “every Floridian to live the American Dream.” Demings also lists access to affordable healthcare, housing and public safety among the top issues of her campaign.

Rubio and Demings polls

While Rubio has consistently led in polling, Demings has outraised the incumbent in a race that’s generated a lot of financial interest. With the balance of power in the upper chamber at stake in November, Florida’s U.S. Senate race is in the Top 5 most expensive races in the nation this cycle.

The latest polling average from RealClearPolitics shows Rubio with about a 5-point advantage over Demings, with polls conducted in September leaning toward the Republican incumbent.

The two candidates have been prolific with television advertisements ahead of the midterm. In spots, Rubio has attacked the Democratic Party, saying “the radical left will destroy America,” and Demings as a “rubberstamp,” for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California.

Demings has gone at Rubio’s record, criticizing his attendance in the Senate and calling his stance on abortion "extreme." Rubio last month signed on to a bill banning abortion nationwide after 15 weeks except in cases of rape, incest or risk to the physical health of the mother.

Rubio told CBS Miami he opposes abortion in all cases, including rape and incest.

Watch Rubio, Demings debate

The debate between the two candidates for Senate is scheduled from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and is hosted by WPBF-TV in West Palm Beach. You can watch live by streaming on the station's website.