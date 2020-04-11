Matt Gaetz wins reelection to U.S. House District 1

TAMPA, Fla — Republican Matt Gaetz won reelection to keep his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for his third term.
He beat Democratic opponent Phil Ehr to retain the District 1 seat representing Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties.
His work in Congress has focused on "national security, veterans’ affairs, and adherence to constitutional principles," according to his election page.
The Associated Press reports Gaetz secured the victory within minutes of Florida polling places officially closing in the Panhandle.
