Under political pressure, Michigan certifies election for Joe Biden

This allows for audits of election results and legal challenges from candidates.

TAMPA, Fla. — After hours of testimony from election officials, voters, poll workers and watchers, Michigan’s State Board of Canvassers certified the results of the 2020 general election for Joe Biden.

In a 3-0 vote with one abstention, the board’s certification allows for audits of election results and legal challenges from candidates.

President Trump's campaign has pointed out Wayne County and some 465 votes in question. There has been no evidence presented of voter fraud.

Michigan’s State Board of Canvassers is a four-member board made up of two Republicans and two Democrats.

Like Florida’s Elections Canvassing Commission, their job is to certify state voting returns presented by counties. Unlike Florida’s meeting, which lasted less than two minutes from start to finish, Michigan’s meeting took more than three hours for the board to vote.

The dissenting board member, Norman Shinkle, said Michigan has a problem conducting elections and called it a national embarrassment. He asked the legislature to review the process.

Dozens spoke during the meeting. One person told the board that they were the end game to this election for the more than 5.5 million Michiganders who voted in the general election.

An attorney for the Voter Protection Program says this board's job is not to question results but to certify.

"We're miles away from the kinds of things that would justify anything other than immediate certification and nobody has advanced a genuine legal or factual ground for anything otherwise. The request by some for an audit is contrary to Michigan law which provides the audits come after certification,” attorney Norman Eisen said.

Certification allows audits to begin and candidates to challenge results.

Nevada is set to certify its results on Tuesday. Arizona and Wisconsin follow next week.

What other people are reading right now: