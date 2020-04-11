Cori Bush becomes first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress

Democrat Cori Bush defeated Republican Anthony Rogers and Libertarian Alex Furman to become the first Black woman to represent part of Missouri in Congress

ST. LOUIS — Democrat Cori Bush won election to U.S. House in Missouri's 1st Congressional District, the Associated Press reported Tuesday night.

Bush defeated Republican Anthony Rogers and Libertarian Alex Furman to become the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress.

Bush made history in August and advanced to the general election after defeating longtime incumbent Rep. Lacy Clay and Katherine Bruckner in the Democratic party primary.

She's an activist, nurse, pastor and lifelong St. Louisan who came onto the political scene after Michael Brown was shot to death by police in Ferguson in 2014. Bush attended Harris-Stowe State University and Lutheran School of Nursing.

Her platform includes protecting communities through promoting equality and reform, social safety nets, economic justice, public safety and education equity.

In August, Bush said if she was elected her first priority on Capitol Hill would be to address financial relief programs related to the coronavirus.

“First of all, COVID relief, $2,000 a month for each and every person 16 and up to get us through another year,” she said in August.

