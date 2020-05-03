HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — More early voting gets underway today. Hardee County's early voting started Thursday.

Early voting begins Friday in Hernando and Citrus. Manatee, Pinellas, Pasco and Sarasota county begin Saturday. And, you can already vote early in Hillsborough and Polk.

Voters are encouraged to bring a Florida driver's license or other photo/signature identification for voter check-in.

If you forget your identification, you can do a provisional ballot and your eligibility to vote will be verified by the elections office.

Florida has closed primaries, so only Democrats and Republicans can vote in the Presidential Preference Primary Election.

