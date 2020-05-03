HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — More early voting gets underway today. Hardee County's early voting started Thursday.
Early voting begins Friday in Hernando and Citrus. Manatee, Pinellas, Pasco and Sarasota county begin Saturday. And, you can already vote early in Hillsborough and Polk.
Voters are encouraged to bring a Florida driver's license or other photo/signature identification for voter check-in.
If you forget your identification, you can do a provisional ballot and your eligibility to vote will be verified by the elections office.
Florida has closed primaries, so only Democrats and Republicans can vote in the Presidential Preference Primary Election.
What other people are reading right now:
- Remember their names | Family, friends share memories of lives lost in Putnam County tornado
- Showers, maybe a severe storm, to rumble through Thursday
- Florida resident in Washington tests positive for coronavirus, Gov. DeSantis says
- Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak
- She spent 2 years taking care of the 'perfect plant.' Then, she realized it was plastic
- Florida lawmakers propose jail time for emotional support animal fraud
- Mickey finally gets his own ride: Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway opens at Disney World
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter