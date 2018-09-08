U.S. Senator Bill Nelson’s claim that Russian hackers have “penetrated“ some of Florida’s voter registration systems is making headlines around the world.

It’s also got voters here in the Bay Area wondering about the security of their ballots.

Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer says if the Russians had penetrated the voting system, as Senator Nelson said Wednesday, it’s something he hopes the Department of Homeland Security would tell him about.

As of Thursday, they had not.

Nelson says the details behind his alarming claim -- that the Russians now have free rein to move about certain counties’ election systems -- are classified.

But, the Florida Department of State says it has zero information to support his claims.

And, there's been no public statement from the department of homeland security, the FBI, or FDLE to corroborate Nelson’s comments.

Latimer says Nelson’s warning isn’t a surprise to him.

Back in May, he says Senator Marco Rubio met with close to a dozen supervisors of election during a private meeting in Orlando -- raising similar concerns.

At the time, Senator Rubio asked them not to discuss it. Latimer had not -- until now.

What important, says Latimer, is that voters know the tabulation machines themselves operate independently, not tied together or to any other computer servers.

Nelson’s allegation of Russian meddling centers on voter rolls and the idea that some people will show up to vote on election day and be told they’re not registered, creating chaos.

But Latimer says that’s exceedingly unlikely. If it was happening, they’d see it during registration audits or early voting ahead of Election Day, he says.

And they would already be getting complaints from voters who were denied mail-in ballots.

Still, Latimer says he and other supervisors of election have been increasing security since the first allegations of Russian meddling. Statewide, almost $2 million has been spent on a network monitoring system, and $15.5 million has been spent on election security.

In 2016, nearly 72 percent of Hillsborough County voters had already cast their ballots before election day -- either by mail or early vote. So, if there’s a problem, they’d likely know about it.

But, even if Senator Nelson knows something they don’t -- and there are any question at the polling place -- Latimer says they’ll still take your ballot and sort it out.

No one, he says, would be denied the chance to vote.

