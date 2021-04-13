New Port Richey voters select city council members Tuesday

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the New Port Richey Recreation Center.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — New Port Richey voters have the chance to cast their ballots for two city council seats Tuesday.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the New Port Richey Recreation Center for the municipal election.

Four candidates, two incumbents and two new challengers, are vying for two available seats.

Here's who's in the running.

Matt Murphy (incumbent)

Mike Peters (incumbent)

Kate Connolly

Rachel Guiliani Hagenbaugh

Voters can visit PascoVotes.gov or call (800) 851-8754 for more information on the candidates and voting process.

Find out if you're eligible to vote on the City of New Port Richey website.