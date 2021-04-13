New Port Richey voters select city council members Tuesday

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — New Port Richey voters have the chance to cast their ballots for two city council seats Tuesday.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the New Port Richey Recreation Center for the municipal election.
Four candidates, two incumbents and two new challengers, are vying for two available seats.
Here's who's in the running.
- Matt Murphy (incumbent)
- Mike Peters (incumbent)
- Kate Connolly
- Rachel Guiliani Hagenbaugh
Voters can visit PascoVotes.gov or call (800) 851-8754 for more information on the candidates and voting process.
Find out if you're eligible to vote on the City of New Port Richey website.
