North Port special election: Alice White wins District 1 seat

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Alice White handily won Tuesday's special election for the North Port City Commission District 1 seat, election results show.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, White won with 65 percent of the vote. Joseph R. Garren received about 24 percent of the vote while Walt Grzesnikowski had about 11 percent.
White is a retired school teacher and founder of the environmental advocacy group People for Trees, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.
"I’m ecstatic that I won, but to win by such a pretty good margin, I’m ecstatic over that – over the top," she told the newspaper. "...I’m so thrilled to be able to do this for the city I've lived in for over 30 years, and to serve people in a different capacity."
