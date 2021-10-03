North Port special election: Alice White wins District 1 seat

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, White won with 65 percent of the vote. Joseph R. Garren received about 24 percent of the vote while Walt Grzesnikowski had about 11 percent.

"I’m ecstatic that I won, but to win by such a pretty good margin, I’m ecstatic over that – over the top," she told the newspaper. "...I’m so thrilled to be able to do this for the city I've lived in for over 30 years, and to serve people in a different capacity."