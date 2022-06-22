Obama endorses Crist for Florida governor ahead of November election

Polls suggest current Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with a wide lead over his Democratic challenger.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Former President Barack Obama endorsed Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist on Friday — an anticipated move among two Democrats leading up to the November election.

"Charlie has two things I admire: guts and decency," Obama said in a campaign video. "Charlie Crist is fearless. Guided by what's right, even when it's hard."

Recent polling on the race between Crist and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis shows the incumbent governor with an 8-point edge over his challenger, according to an average compiled by RealClearPolitics.

Issues of abortion, guns and their records are anticipated Monday during the first and only debate between the two candidates — and Crist has to go after DeSantis in an effort to gain any ground, one commentator said.

"DeSantis’ goal is to not hurt himself in any way,” said Mac Stipanovich, a Tallahassee consultant speaking with the Orlando Sentinel. "His goal is to get out without making a mistake or getting mauled. Charlie’s goal is for DeSantis to make a mistake, and then maul him."

DeSantis on Friday picked up endorsements of his own at an event in Tampa, including the National Federation of Independent Business Florida PAC, Florida Trucking Association PAC, Associated Builders and Contractors of Florida and the Florida Home Builders Association.

Obama, in his endorsement of Crist, touched on several issues in an attempt to sway voters to the Democratic side.

"So if you're ready for a governor who cares about people instead of bullying them, who will fight for voting rights, and a woman's right to choose, who understands the challenges you're facing every day and who will fight for you — vote for Charlie Crist," Obama said.

Obama's vice president, current President Joe Biden, is expected to rally for Crist in Fort Lauderdale a week before the election. Politico earlier this year reported DeSantis declined to ask fellow Republican and former President Donald Trump — he doesn't need to if polling is any indication.