Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant wins reelection

She beat out challengers Jonathan Davis and Charles Smith.

Shirley Groover Bryant has won a fourth term as mayor of Palmetto, besting City Commissioner Jonathan Davis and former city and Manatee County Commissioner Charles Smith in the 2020 election.

Before her time as mayor began in 2008, Bryant served on the city council. In this election cycle, she advocated for leveraging technology and outside grants to improve infrastructure while minimizing the cost to taxpayers.

Mayor Bryant has repeatedly pushed for parks and recreation projects, waterfront upgrades and commercial redevelopment, including the revitalization of the downtown district -- but also has made clear that she wants to keep the area’s “small-town character” and preserve its history.

She is a Palmetto native with two adult sons. One is an environmental consultant, and the other is an attorney. Bryant is a graduate of Palmetto High School, Manatee Community College and Florida Southern College.

In Palmetto, the mayor’s office is non-partisan, and mayors serve four-year terms. The city has a population of just under 14,000 people.