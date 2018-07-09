PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Be careful: That voter information mailing might not be what it seems.

An election official warns some 13,000 registered Pasco County voters might soon receive voter registration applications in the mail, but they're coming from organizations not affiliated with the state, according to a news release.

Mailings from the Voter Participation Center and the Center for Voter Information are Washington, D.C., based organizations that sometimes uses outdated and incorrect data to mail out pre-filled applications, the release continues.

The Voter Participation Center, for example, is a registered non-profit organization with a "mission is to increase civic engagement among the Rising American Electorate: unmarried women, people of color, and millennials."

Brian Corley, the Pasco County Supervisor of Elections, says mailings prior to previous elections caused voters to call his office in confusion.

"In today's climate of security risks and identity theft, these mailings create suspicion and mistrust," the news release states.

Pasco County residents can call the Supervisor of Elections Office at 1-800-851-8754 or visit the county's website for the latest voter information on file.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP