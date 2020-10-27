Former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg to stump for Biden in Tampa Bay

He's expected to talk with veterans and later host and LGBTQ+ event.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The race to the White House continues Wednesday through Florida, with former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg visiting Tampa Bay.

Buttigieg, the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor, is planning on hosting two events for presidential nominee Joe Biden, according to the campaign.

He's first scheduled to meet with veterans around 3:20 p.m. in Tampa and later attend a 5:30 p.m. "Pride at the Polls" event in St. Petersburg. Both are meant to shore up support for the Democratic ticket, especially Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris.

Buttigieg, an Afghan War veteran and the first openly gay candidate for a major party nomination, dropped out of the race earlier this year after defying expectations against a better-known field of candidates.

On the Republican side, Donald Trump Jr. will vouch for his father at several events Wednesday along Florida's east coast.

