x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Elections

Former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg to stump for Biden in Tampa Bay

He's expected to talk with veterans and later host and LGBTQ+ event.
Credit: AP
Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks to supporters at a caucus night campaign rally, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The race to the White House continues Wednesday through Florida, with former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg visiting Tampa Bay.

Buttigieg, the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor, is planning on hosting two events for presidential nominee Joe Biden, according to the campaign.

He's first scheduled to meet with veterans around 3:20 p.m. in Tampa and later attend a 5:30 p.m. "Pride at the Polls" event in St. Petersburg. Both are meant to shore up support for the Democratic ticket, especially Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris.

Buttigieg, an Afghan War veteran and the first openly gay candidate for a major party nomination, dropped out of the race earlier this year after defying expectations against a better-known field of candidates.

On the Republican side, Donald Trump Jr. will vouch for his father at several events Wednesday along Florida's east coast.

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter