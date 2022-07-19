Adam Anderson secures state House seat after opponent deemed ineligible for ballot

Austin Brownfield had not been registered as a Republican the required 365 days before election day.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Republican Adam Anderson of Palm Harbor will represent Florida House District 57 in Pinellas County after his opponent, Austin Brownfield, was removed from the race.

Brownfield was taken off the ballot by Julie Marcus, the Pinellas supervisor of elections, after Pinellas Circuit Judge Keith Meyer ruled Brownfield was ineligible to run. Brownfield had not been registered as a Republican for the 365 required days before a GOP primary, according to the public final judgement document.

This requirement came after a state law took effect in 2021, which prohibits candidates in major party primaries from running if they have not been registered with a party long enough before the qualifying period of the election, which began June 13.

The judge's decision was based on a lawsuit filed by Ron Ogden, a Pinellas County Republican voter, in early July. The lawsuit claimed Brownfield was not a lawfully qualified candidate because he had changed from no party affiliation to Republican on March 28.

From Aug. 19, 2020, to July 26, 2021, Brownfield was a registered Republican. Starting July 27, 2021, he was registered as NPA before switching to Republican again on March 28.

It also states that Brownfield was aware of this and admitted to not being a qualified candidate despite the fact that he had to file an oath or affirmation that he had been registered as a party member for the required time period.

Brownfield also apparently claimed that this requirement was "utter garbage," the lawsuit states.

He also believed it to be unconstitutional.

However, Meyers wrote in his decision that restricting ballot access to a candidate that changes party affiliation during a "fixed time period before an election is constitutional because it 'contributes directly to the maintenance of party loyalty and a perpetuation of the party system.'"

10 Tampa Bay reached out to Brownfield who gave the same response that he had given to other news outlets:

"I ran for we the people," he said. "This country was founded on the premise by the people and for the people. So I just want everyone to have grace to walk in faith."

He finished with this statement: "Where we go one, we go all."

On Brownfield's campaign site he wrote that he only identifies as a Republican "as it pertains to their penchant to espouse a Pro Life stance, fiscal conservatism, and their apparent professed belief in God and a sound moral life."

However, he wrote that as he's watched election cycles, he doesn't see these values being upheld by Republicans.

"I honestly don't see any representation of The People from our supposedly elected representatives," the site reads.

Adam Anderson told 10 Tampa Bay he was happy with the court's decision especially after hearing about concerns for election integrity from many voters.

"I think this is an example of Florida leading the way... when it comes to election integrity," he said.

Up until the decision was made, he campaigned for both the primary and general election, even when he found out about Brownfield not meeting the requirement from a Florida Politics article, Anderson said.

"That didn't change from day one," he said. "I continued to seek key endorsements and fundraising and local events and public forums."

Connecting with the community, walking door to door through neighborhoods and meeting business owners has been a huge part of his campaign, he said, and he will continue to do this.

"I can't say I'm going to be campaigning, but we still have a list of voters to meet," Anderson said. "The conversation will be a little different. I won't be asking for their vote. It'll be more introducing myself and getting to know them."

Pinellas County has been a special place for him since he was a child, he said. Some of his priorities will be education, expanding magnet schools and protecting parents voices as well as continuing support for small businesses.

"I'm very excited to have the opportunity to represent North Pinellas County," Anderson said. "It's a great community that just keeps getting better and better."