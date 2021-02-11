Pinellas County Canvassing Board to consider recount

St. Petersburg's referendum question remains way too close to call.

LARGO, Fla. — Election Day is over, though there's still one question posed to voters that might need further clarification before its result is official.

The Pinellas County Canvassing Board is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Friday to certify the unofficial results from St. Petersburg's general election, according to a news release.

But the city's referendum question may end up going to a recount.

According to the latest unofficial results, a slim, 0.16 percent majority of voters said "no" to allowing the city council to give property tax exemptions to new businesses and expansions of existing businesses. "Yes" and "no" are separated by just 93 votes.

The county says the board's meeting agenda on Friday includes reviewing for a possible machine recount and manual recount if required by state law. It requires an automatic machine recount if the margin in unofficial results is 0.5 percent or less.

An automatic manual recount is triggered if the machine recount recounts in a margin of 0.25 percent.

Anyone interested in seeing the process play out is welcome to attend the meeting at the county's Election Service Center at 13001 Starkey Road.

The people of St. Petersburg overwhelmingly made their voices heard in electing former Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch as their next mayor, 10 Tampa Bay projects.

Welch beat out current city council member Robert Blackmon to represent the city he calls home by 60-40 percent Tuesday, unofficial results from Pinellas County show.

Welch will make history as the first Black mayor of St. Pete.