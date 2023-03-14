Pinellas County Election Day 2023: Here's what on the ballot

Residents in 11 different Pinellas County cities have until 7 p.m. to cast their ballots.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Voting is officially underway Tuesday for municipal elections throughout Pinellas County.

Residents in 11 different Pinellas County cities, including Tarpon Springs, St. Pete Beach and Gulfport are electing candidates for different local positions until the polls close at 7 p.m. Just make sure you're in line by that time and you'll be able to cast your ballot.

Before you head to your local polling place, it's a good idea to know what exactly you'll be voting on. Here are the municipal offices up for election on March 14, 2023.

Belleair Bluffs

2 commissioner seats

Adele Hoffman

Karen Rafferty

Suzy Sofer

Gulfport

Councilmember Ward 2

Christine Anne Brown

Christopher Butler-Jones

Greg Simek

Councilmember Ward 4

Michael Fridovich

Ian O'Hara

Indian Rocks Beach

2 commissioner seats

Don House

Denise Houseberg

Preston Smith

Lan Vaughan

Indian Shores

2 councilmember seats

Ellen A. Bauer

Michael W. Hackerson

Michael A. "Mike" Petruccelli

Kenneth City

2 councilmember seats

Tony P. Chan

Kyle Cummings

Jeffrey L. Pfannes

Barbara Roberts

Madeira Beach

Mayor

Doug Andrews

Jim Rostek

2 charter amendments

No. 1: This amendment would require candidates seeking the office of mayor or district commissioner to be a resident of the city of Madeira Beach one year prior to the date of application.

No. 2: This amendment would allow the board of commissioners to delegate a contractor or firm to perform the services of director of finance and city treasurer.

Redington Shores

Commissioner District 3 (partial term)

Lisa Hendrickson

Kenny Later

South Pasadena

2 commissioner seats

Michael James Burgmaier

Marj Lorand

Gail M. Neidinger

Felix Day Pretsch

Bonnie L. Quick (withdrew her candidacy but her name will still appear on the ballot. Votes for the candidate will not be counted.)

Tom Reid

St. Pete Beach

Mayor-Commissioner

Alan P. Johnson

Adrian Petrila

Tarpon Springs

3 referendum questions

No. 1: Should the city be allowed to purchase 3.49 acres of property near South Florida Avenue from Henry Ross for $728,000 for the purpose of stormwater management and land preservation?

No. 2: Should the city be required to hold a public hearing no later than June 30 of each budget cycle for budget priorities?

No. 3: Should the city be required to implement a strategic plan to be updated every three fiscal years?

Treasure Island

City Commissioner District 1

Deborah Lynn Toth

Ashley Wagner

2 charter amendments

No. 1: This amendment would allow for municipal borrowing through resolution instead of ordinance.

No. 2: This amendment would update requirements regarding the city's budget to reflect current accounting standards and revise the provisions regarding municipal borrowing.

Voters can check out their precinct-specific sample ballot and polling place by entering their address on the supervisor of election's website.