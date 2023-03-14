Pinellas County Election Day 2023: Here's what on the ballot

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Voting is officially underway Tuesday for municipal elections throughout Pinellas County.
Residents in 11 different Pinellas County cities, including Tarpon Springs, St. Pete Beach and Gulfport are electing candidates for different local positions until the polls close at 7 p.m. Just make sure you're in line by that time and you'll be able to cast your ballot.
Before you head to your local polling place, it's a good idea to know what exactly you'll be voting on. Here are the municipal offices up for election on March 14, 2023.
Belleair Bluffs
2 commissioner seats
- Adele Hoffman
- Karen Rafferty
- Suzy Sofer
Gulfport
Councilmember Ward 2
- Christine Anne Brown
- Christopher Butler-Jones
- Greg Simek
Councilmember Ward 4
- Michael Fridovich
- Ian O'Hara
Indian Rocks Beach
2 commissioner seats
- Don House
- Denise Houseberg
- Preston Smith
- Lan Vaughan
Indian Shores
2 councilmember seats
- Ellen A. Bauer
- Michael W. Hackerson
- Michael A. "Mike" Petruccelli
Kenneth City
2 councilmember seats
- Tony P. Chan
- Kyle Cummings
- Jeffrey L. Pfannes
- Barbara Roberts
Madeira Beach
Mayor
- Doug Andrews
- Jim Rostek
2 charter amendments
- No. 1: This amendment would require candidates seeking the office of mayor or district commissioner to be a resident of the city of Madeira Beach one year prior to the date of application.
- No. 2: This amendment would allow the board of commissioners to delegate a contractor or firm to perform the services of director of finance and city treasurer.
Redington Shores
Commissioner District 3 (partial term)
- Lisa Hendrickson
- Kenny Later
South Pasadena
2 commissioner seats
- Michael James Burgmaier
- Marj Lorand
- Gail M. Neidinger
- Felix Day Pretsch
- Bonnie L. Quick (withdrew her candidacy but her name will still appear on the ballot. Votes for the candidate will not be counted.)
- Tom Reid
St. Pete Beach
Mayor-Commissioner
- Alan P. Johnson
- Adrian Petrila
Tarpon Springs
3 referendum questions
- No. 1: Should the city be allowed to purchase 3.49 acres of property near South Florida Avenue from Henry Ross for $728,000 for the purpose of stormwater management and land preservation?
- No. 2: Should the city be required to hold a public hearing no later than June 30 of each budget cycle for budget priorities?
- No. 3: Should the city be required to implement a strategic plan to be updated every three fiscal years?
Treasure Island
City Commissioner District 1
- Deborah Lynn Toth
- Ashley Wagner
2 charter amendments
- No. 1: This amendment would allow for municipal borrowing through resolution instead of ordinance.
- No. 2: This amendment would update requirements regarding the city's budget to reflect current accounting standards and revise the provisions regarding municipal borrowing.
Voters can check out their precinct-specific sample ballot and polling place by entering their address on the supervisor of election's website.
Any Pinellas County cities not listed above are not scheduled to hold an election in 2023.