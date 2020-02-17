ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After 42 years of service in Pinellas County, Supervisor of Elections Deborah Clark has announced her retirement.

Clark will remain in the position through the upcoming March 17 presidential primary and municipal elections, according to a news release.

She will remain on the canvassing board to certify those election results until her last day on March 31.

“I have been so honored to serve the people of Pinellas County as their Supervisor of Elections," Clark said in the release. "Now it is time to move to the next chapter of my life, as I look forward to spending more time with my wonderful husband and family.”

Clark notified Gov. Ron DeSantis' office of her departure Monday.

The county said her replacement will be determined through the governor's appointment process after she leaves office.

