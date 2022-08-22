When do polls close on primary day in Florida?

Jot down this schedule — and get to the polls on time!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Polls across Florida close at 7 p.m. local time during the Tuesday, Aug. 23 primary election.

In addition to early voting and vote-by-mail options, voters may opt to visit their local precinct or polling location to cast a ballot in person. Polls on Election Day open at 7 a.m. and remain open for a full 12 hours through 7 p.m., according to the Florida Division of Elections.

If you’re in line at 7 p.m. but haven’t been able to vote because of long lines or other circumstances, don’t go anywhere. You will still be able to cast a ballot.

Early results start being reported after the polls have closed, but most people in Florida likely will have to wait an extra hour to 8 p.m. for races to be unofficially called. Western portions of the Florida Panhandle are in the Central time zone while the remainder of the peninsula is in the Eastern time zone.

If you vote in person, don’t forget to bring a current and valid photo ID with signature. Some photo ID types include:

Florida driver’s license

Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

United States passport

Debit or credit card

Military identification

Student identification

Retirement center identification

Neighborhood association identification