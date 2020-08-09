Raymond James Stadium will open for early voting

Voters can visit any of Hillsborough County's 26 early voting sites to cast a ballot ahead of Election Day.

TAMPA, Fla. — Next month, you can vote where Tom Brady plays.

The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections announced Raymond James Stadium will play host as an early voting site for the 2020 presidential election. It's one of 26 sites across the county coming on the heels of Amalie Arena being named a site, as well.

People can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1.

"I've always said that elections are a community project, and what we're seeing this election is that we have wonderful community support," said Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer in a news release. "This partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tampa Sports Authority is about more than just space.

"It's about communicating with our citizens that voting is important."

Early voting allows people to visit a location nearest them and vote at their convenience. On Election Day, the voter must vote in the polling place assigned to them.

Hillsborough County has 26 early voting sites countywide, and they're all listed on its website.

People need to bring at least two forms of identification that include their signature and photo, such a driver's license, debit or credit card or passport. Experts also suggest bringing along a sample ballot so it's easier to fill out the actual ballot.

People who plan to vote by mail can also swing Raymond James Stadium. The county says it, like other locations, will have curbside tents and dropboxes for people who want to drop off their mail ballots.

Call 813-744-5900 or visit VoteHillsborough.org to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

It's expected in-person voting will take longer this year because of the number of precautions necessary to limit the spread of COVID-19, such as limiting how many people can be inside, cleaning surfaces and ensuring proper social distancing.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Supervisor of Elections and the Tampa Sports Authority to ensure that every citizen in Hillsborough County has the ability to participate in early voting at Raymond James Stadium," said Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford in the release. "Increasing voter registration and participation is an essential part of our player-led social justice initiative and we look forward to playing a vital role in helping our community exercise its right to vote."

What other people are reading right now: