This is a breakdown of the recount process in key states during the election

While votes are still being counted, some races could trigger an automatic recount.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Here in Florida, the word recount is synonymous with the 2000 election. But this time around, the candidates would have to be separated by half of a percentage point to trigger an automatic recount. The candidates weren't that close so the focus is on some other states.

Let's take a look.

In Pennsylvania, when a presidential race is within half of a percentage point, the secretary of state will order an automatic recount. Also, voters can petition election officials for one and that decision can be appealed in state court or if three voters from one precinct file a petition claiming fraud or an error, they can file directly to the state court for a recount.

In Michigan, the margin of votes for a recount is only 2,000 votes which automatically triggers a recount. A candidate can also file a petition if they can say they would have a reasonable chance of winning.

In North Carolina, any presidential or senate candidate can ask for a recount if they lost by less than half of a percentage point or 10,000 votes-- whichever is less.

In Wisconsin, if you lose a federal race, you can ask for a recount if you lost by one percentage point or less and you believe that there's an error or fraud. Without evidence though, state appeals courts usually let the count stand. Interestingly, the candidate is required to pay for a recount if the margin is greater than a quarter of a point. The decision on the outcome can be appealed to state court.

In Georgia, candidates have two days once the results are certified to request a recount if the margin is less than 1-percent of the total votes cast for the office.

In Nevada, there's no automatic recount. A candidate who loses can file for a recount within three days of the certified results.

In Arizona, neither of the candidates can directly request a recount, but voters can if they suspect misconduct. There will be an automatic recount if the margin between the candidates is less than or equal to point one percent of all the votes cast.

Keep in mind the purpose of a recount is not to change the results but to make sure the first count was accurate. It's a normal process when elections are close, and it doesn't mean anything is wrong.



