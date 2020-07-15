How to register to vote, find your polling place for the Florida primary and presidential election

Florida's primary is Aug. 18. The federal election is Nov. 3.

We're just months away from another presidential election -- the 58th one in U.S. history.

The 2020 presidential election might be the only one held during a pandemic, according to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pandemic or not, voters in November will choose to either re-elect President Donald Trump or a new president. Though states' primaries aren't over and neither political party has had its national convention yet, the presumptive Democratic nominee is former Vice President Joe Biden.

Below you'll find a guide to registering to vote, finding a polling place and finding general information about the upcoming election in Florida.

When is general election day?

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

When is Florida's primary election?

Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020

Deadline to register to vote in Florida primary

July 20, 2020

Deadline to register to vote in the general election

Oct. 5, 2020

How do I register to vote?

To register to vote in the state of Florida, you must be a U.S. citizen, be a Florida resident, be at least 18 years old and not have been convicted of a felony without having your rights restored.

APPLY ONLINE

National Voter Registration Agency: Find information about the National Voter Registration Act, types of voter registration agencies and agency resources.

APPLY BY MAIL OR IN PERSON

You can register to vote at the Florida driver's license office when you renew your license, at the tax collector's office or at a voter registration agency.

PDF copies of voter registration forms in English and Spanish

Applications are also available at any county Supervisor of Elections office, local library and any entity authorized by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to issue permits.

How can I find my polling place?

Polling places and voter registration status can be found at your specific county’s Supervisor of Elections website.

When is early voting in Florida?

Primary election: Aug. 8-15

General election: Oct. 24-31

Where can I find a list of candidates and measures that are on the ballot?

The Florida Division of Elections has helpful tools for answering almost every election question you may have, including information about constitution amendments, candidates and ways to request a sample or mail-in ballot.

The site also has information on: