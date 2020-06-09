How to register to vote and check your status in Florida

You'll want to have your driver's license or state identication card nearby.

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2020 general election is Nov. 3, and Floridians must be registered to vote by Oct. 5 in order to participate.

Florida makes it easy to register to vote online, but that's not the only way to register.

Are you registered to vote? Click or tap here to check your voter registration status by searching your name and birth date.

If you're not registered to vote: The Florida Department of State allows you to register online. To submit an online application, you'll need your Florida driver's license or identification card and must know the last four digits of your Social Security number. Click here to begin the process.

If you don't have the information above, don't worry. While you won't be able to register exclusively online, you can still use the online system to fill out a voter registration application. You'll just have to print, sign and mail or deliver it to your county's supervisor of elections office instead of submitting it through the website. Click here to begin.

Want to register by mail? Download this voter registration application or pick up a paper application at any county supervisor of elections office, local library or entity authorized by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to issue fishing, hunting, and trapping permits.

Plan to register in person? You can apply at any of the following agencies while accessing their services:

To be eligible to register to vote in Florida, you must:

Be a citizen of the United States

Be a legal resident of Florida

Be a legal resident of the county in which you seek to be registered

Be at least 16 years old to preregister or at least 18 years old to register and vote

Not be a person who has been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored

Not be a person convicted of a felony without having your right to vote restored