How to report voting problems in Florida

Have a concern about your polling place? Here's how to get help.

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2020 general election is Nov. 3, and the Florida Division of Elections is working hard to ensure a safe and secure process.

That's why we want to make it easy for you to report any problems you encounter, so they can be resolved quickly or investigated.

Tell 10 Tampa Bay

If you have a concern, text us at 727-577-8522.

10 Tampa Bay anchors monitor our text message line, and our team will investigate your tip.

Voter Assistance Hotline

If you need election-related help, you can call the Voter Assistance Hotline at 1-866-308-6739.

The hotline is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET with extended hours during statewide elections like the one on Nov. 3.

If you have a hearing or speech impairment, you can use the Florida Relay Service at 7-1-1 (TDD or voice). Services are available in both English and Spanish. Click here for more information.

Report Voter Fraud

The Florida Voter Fraud hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET at 1-877-868-3737. It's available in English and Spanish.

If you live with a hearing or speech impairment, you are urged to use the Florida Relay Service at 1-800-955-8771 (TDD) or 1-800-955-8770 (Voice). Click here for more information about the relay service.

If you see a possible case of election fraud, you are asked to fill out a complaint form to help investigators. You'll want to include the date, time, place and as many details and credible evidence as possible. Here is the complaint form in English, and here is the form in Spanish.

Contact the Division of Elections

To reach the Florida Department of State's Division of Elections directly, call 850-245-6200 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Click here to email the division.

You may fax the office at 850-245-6217 or 850-245-6218.

To send a letter, use this address:

Department of State, Division of Elections

Director's Office

Room 316, R. A. Gray Building

500 South Bronough Street

Tallahassee, FL 32399-0250

Contact your local supervisor of elections

It may be most effective to contact the elections office in your specific county. By clicking this link, you'll be able to identify your county's supervisor of elections and get the contact information to ask questions and raise concerns locally.