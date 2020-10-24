Last call: You have until 5 p.m. to request a vote-by-mail ballot in Florida

Once you have the ballot, get it in the mailbox or drop it off at your local Supervisor of Elections' office.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With just 10 days to go before Election Day, voters in Florida soon will lose out on a unique opportunity to make their voices heard.

Saturday, Oct. 24, is the last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot. According to the Department of State, a Supervisor of Elections needs to get that request from you no later than 5 p.m.

Their office must then mail it out to you within two business days, so the last day they can send a ballot by mail is Monday, Oct. 26.

What to do when you have the ballot in your hands? Fill it out! Check out 10 Tampa Bay's voter toolkit on what you need to know about many of the candidates, plus the state's six ballot measures -- flip your ballot to its back to make sure you catch those and any other races in your area.

Once finished, put the ballot in the envelope, sign it, seal it and deliver it to your nearest mailbox or post office. A ballot must be received, regardless of postmark, by the local Supervisor of Elections office no later than 7 p.m. The United States Postal Service recommends people mail back their ballot at least one week before Election Day.

Because that's cutting it close given concerns in possible mail delays, it might sound more appealing to drop your mail-in ballot off at your local Supervisor of Elections' office, where it will be processed and counted.

Remember, if you're opting not to vote by mail, you can vote in person at early voting sites across the Tampa Bay area or the old fashioned way: in-person on Election Day.

