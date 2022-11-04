DeSantis, Crist fight for votes on final weekend before Election Day

More than 4.4 million Floridians have already submitted their ballots with 300,000 more Republicans than Democrats.

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — On the final weekend before Election Day, incumbent Ron DeSantis and Democratic opponent Charlie Crist pushed hard to win Floridians' votes.

DeSantis is leading Crist in the polls, some as much as 10 points. Regardless, both candidates appear to be making every second count before Tuesday.

During a stop at Sun City Center on Sunday, DeSantis urged voters not to be complacent. Once again, reminding them of his slight margin victory against Andrew Gillum four years ago.

"We came very close four years ago to having a much different pathway for this state," DeSantis told supporters.

DeSantis won by more than 30,000 votes, or 0.04%, in the 2018 gubernatorial race.

The crowd cheered as DeSantis made remarks about his stances on COVID-19 mandates and education. Most notably, crime in reference to his suspension of then-State Attorney Andrew Warren and immigration tied to his decision to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard.

Early polling numbers have the Republican party feeling hopeful of a red wave to flip the U.S. House and Senate.

Meanwhile, Crist made stops in South Florida before heading back to St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

Crist vowed to restore abortion and voting rights in reference to Florida's new congressional map criticized by Black and Democratic voters.

During a visit to Ybor City over the weekend, he promised to fight for LGBTQ+ people after the passage of the "Parental Rights" law. Recently, Florida medical boards also voted to ban gender-affirming care for minors in the state.

"I really believe in my heart and soul that people want decency in our government," Crist said. "We don't have that in our current governor."

As of Sunday morning, more than 4.4 million Floridians have submitted their ballots.