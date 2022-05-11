Final stretch: DeSantis, Crist make stops in Tampa Bay region

Democratic Charlie Crist made a stop in Tampa, while Gov. Ron DeSantis held a rally in Clearwater.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic opponent Charlie Crist made stops in the Tampa Bay region on Saturday vying for your vote before the polls close after Nov. 8.

DeSantis may be leading in the polls but he warned supporters during a rally in Clearwater about the razor-thin margins in 2018's gubernatorial race.

"The state would be on a much different path had I not won that election," DeSantis told the crowd.

DeSantis won against Andrew Gillum by more than 30,000 votes, or .04%, four years ago.

The incumbent received cheers as he discussed his decision to reopen businesses and schools from COVID-19 restrictions, along with his continued fight to stop vaccine mandates.

"In Florida, we chose freedom over 'Faucism,'" DeSantis said in reference to Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor.

DeSantis also criticized the Biden administration for their handling of inflation, crime and the U.S.-Mexico border.

In Tampa, Crist made a stop there and promised to fight for abortion rights and laws discriminating against the LGBTQ+ community, along with voting rights about Florida's new congressional map.

Critics argue the map diminished Black representation in elections.

Under state law, most abortions are banned after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

LGBTQ+ advocates have condemned DeSantis' "Parental Rights in Education" law, known as "Don't Say Gay" by critics. Recently, advocates also criticized the DeSantis administration after state medical boards voted to prohibit gender-affirming care for minors.

"I really believe in my heart and soul that people want decency in our government. Someone who respects everybody," Crist said.

The former Florida governor argued that he's a better fit for Florida considering speculation DeSantis will make a run for the White House.

A new poll released Friday by the Institute of Politics at Florida State has DeSantis leading Crist 53% to 43% with a margin of error of just under 4%.