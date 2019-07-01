Former Congressman Ron DeSantis is set to be sworn-in on Tuesday as Florida's 46th governor.

Tuesday's inaugural festivities include a prayer breakfast at Florida A&M University, a swearing-in ceremony on the steps of the Capitol, a legislative luncheon and the 46th Governor's Inaugural Ball.

DeSantis' transition team said the governor-elect will begin his day at the Inaugural Prayer Breakfast with state faith leaders at FAMU. The FAMU Gospel Choir is set to perform.

Lt. Governor-elect Jeanette Nuñez is also planning to attend all events on Tuesday. She is the highest-ranking Hispanic woman in Florida history.

The swearing-in ceremony begins at 9 a.m. with a program at 11 a.m. Those being sworn into office include DeSantis, Nuñez, Attorney General-elect Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Agriculture Commissioner-elect Nikki Fried.

Performers include the Florida National Guard Band, the Boys' Choir Academy for the Performing Arts and Sarah Sanders "Mama Blue."

Following the ceremony at the state Capitol building, DeSantis will speak to state legislative leaders and cabinet officials on the 4th floor of the Capitol rotunda between the state senate and state house chambers. His team said DeSantis plans to talk about his plans to work with elected leaders to enact his "Bold Vision for a Brighter Future."

Inauguration day concludes with the 46th Governor's Inaugural Ball when DeSantis and Nuñez will be joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis and Adrian Nuñez.

The Associated Press reported Friday that DeSantis canceled the inaugural parade, opting to "get to work quickly." He told AP on Saturday that "the pomp and circumstance is fine, but ultimately this is about putting the pedal to the metal."

