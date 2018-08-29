TAMPA, Fla. – Reaction to Florida’s historic primary election was as hot as the coffee at the Three Coins Diner on Nebraska Avenue in Tampa.

“My vote was really a vote against President Trump,” said Dan Kane, a Republican who supported Adam Putnam in the election. "I would have liked to have seen more specificity from DeSantis on what his plan was, rather than just, ‘I'm endorsed by President Trump,’ because that's really the only thing we got from his commercials, from everything.

“The whole thing was about ‘President Trump endorses me,’ and not what he's going to do.”

Kane said Wednesday morning his decision to support Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam an easy one.

"I don't understand it. DeSantis went from 20 points under to winning by over 20 points. And it has to be largely on the strength of this president,” he said. “And I think he's done some good things as president. I think the economy is doing well and things, but I don't think it's because Donald Trump's brilliant.

“I don't think he should have as much influence in the states across the country as he has had, and it scares me that he has that much influence in Florida."

On the other side of the political spectrum was Cathy West. She supported Democrat and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, although she did not expect him to claim victory.

“I do feel like my vote counted,” West said. “I wish the citizens would understand we don’t have much in power, but go vote.

"I hope Gillum wins. I'd love to see what someone new can do for this state. As an African American, I believe probably his finger is more on the pulse of the whole state of people, all people, inclusive, which is how government should work."

Florida’s general election will take place Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@wtsp.com.

© 2018 WTSP