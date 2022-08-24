Gov. DeSantis, Sen. Marco Rubio begin campaign trail in Tampa

While Democrats are trying to hold their very slim majority in the Senate, Republicans are looking to flip the balance of power in the midterms.

TAMPA, Fla — Following Tuesday's election night, Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis hopped on the campaign trail and spoke on stage among a crowd of people in Tampa Wednesday evening.

Rubio joined DeSantis, alongside a list of other Republican officials. DeSantis also campaigned as he battles Democratic nominee Rep. Charlie Crist for governor.

Rubio spoke about what he hopes Republicans will be able to accomplish in the House if he's reelected in November. He also went straight for Demings, calling out her work in Congress.

"She's been in Congress, you've never heard of her," Rubio said. "She's never passed a single bill. I don't know how you do that."

Rubio argued that he's passed more bills, "meaningful bills," than Demings under a Democratic president.

DeSantis took the stage after Rubio and said he plans to continue serving the people of Florida the same way he has. Interestingly enough, DeSantis never mentioned Crist, but criticized the Democratic party altogether.

"They don’t give a d--n about you," DeSantis said. "They’re pursuing their own ideological agenda and so, you know, obviously we need to keep the state going in the right direction, but we need to elect these people to Congress so we can fire Nancy Pelosi."

DeSantis Further added that the people of Florida need to hold others accountable, "and we need the Republicans to do it."

On another side of Tampa, U.S. Rep. Demings spoke as she also kicked off the campaign trail to the U.S. Senate. While speaking in Tampa, she said she will stand up against social injustice and fight for constitutional rights, such as a women's right to an abortion.

"I'm on a mission to make sure that every man, women, boy, girl, regardless of who they are, the color of their skin, how much money they have, their sexual orientation, sexual identity or religion, will have an opportunity to live up to their God-given potential," Demings said. "We have to protect constitutional rights, like a women's right to choose."

Throughout her speech, Demings did not mention her opponent for U.S. Senate Marco Rubio but instead reiterated the plans she has in store if she is elected come November.

The battle between Rubio and Demings has already garnered national attention as its the third most-funded Senate race in the nation, trailing Pennsylvania and Georgia. Demings' fundraising numbers ahead of the primary have been huge—as of August 3 she had raised a whopping $47 million to Rubio’s $36 million. Her campaign has outspent Rubio’s nearly 2:1, but Rubio has more cash on hand, according to data from OpenSecrets.